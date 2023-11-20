Great | Differentiating Features

Unbeatable combination of price, performance, and features.

Good | Most Have It

Storage starts at 64GB.

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Bezels remain chunky. Lacks the display features and USB-C connector of most iPad models.

The Apple iPad line comfortably retains the tablet crown, despite the vast improvements made by Android and Windows tablets over the past few years. While several options are available at various price points, the 9th-gen iPad is now selling for $249, making it our pick as the best for most people.

The iPad's 10.2-inch Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness and the same 264 PPI (2160 x 1620) as the iPad Pros. It does lack several features of the more expensive models, but the iPad is colorful, crisp, and great for content consumption of all types. The stereo speakers at the bottom offer good audio output and there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple launched a new 10th-gen iPad in 2022, but for at least $150 more, we can't call it a direct replacement. The main reason to consider the slightly larger 10.9" model is if you want a tablet that doubles as a low-end laptop: it has the same 12MP front camera but on the long edge, like a laptop rather than a phone, and supports the new Magic Keyboard Folio ($170), which offers function keys as well as a trackpad.

The option of the $80 USB-C Apple Pencil also makes the latest version a more appealing tablet for some users – the new Pencil doesn't feature pressure sensitivity, but at least it doesn't require an adapter like the older, Lightning-based Pencil.

Back to our 9th-gen iPad recommendation, it's powered by the A13 Bionic SoC, offering decent CPU and GPU performance. It's not the state-of-the-art M1 found in the iPad Air, but it's close enough to the A14 in the 2022 model to justify the savings. The 9th-gen iPad offers an 8MP rear camera and the same 10-hour battery and ultra wide 12MP front cam as the more expensive models. There's support for the first-gen Pencil ($80) and Smart Keyboard ($80). It comes with Touch ID and the old Lightning port instead of USB-C, and a 20W charger is included.

You also get iPadOS – the most complete tablet OS available. A brilliant combination of price, performance, and features make this an easy top choice for media consumption.

If you don't need all of the iPad Pros' features and storage options but still want one of the best tablets for 60 FPS gaming or 3D modeling, the Air is an interesting middle ground. Discounted to ~$500 for the 64GB version, it's not as affordable as the base iPad and offers many of the Pro models' best features at a more reasonable price.

Some of the Air's advantages over the 10th-gen iPad include a fully laminated display with a wide color gamut and an anti-reflective coating; and support for the 2nd-gen Pencil ($90) which attaches magnetically to the side.

The Air also sports the more powerful M1 processor and 8GB of RAM, all wrapped in a thin and light design.

If you're happy to pay a bit more, the iPad Air is a top choice. At around $650, the 256GB version is still cheaper than the 128GB version of the 11" iPad Pro (see below).