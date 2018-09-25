Microsoft has made a series of changes to the Windows File Explorer over the years, including the addition and removal of various folders from "This PC" (formerly "Computer" and "My Computer"). Most recently, the company introduced a default "3D Objects" folder to Windows 10 with the 2017 Fall Creators Update.

The 3D Objects folder (C:\Users\ 3D Objects ) is the default location for saving files from Paint 3D and has been placed along with the folder links to Desktop, Downloads, Music etc., which only take up space in the Explorer if they aren't being used. Plus, each icon is available in multiple locations on the same window anyway.

Many of you probably aren't using 3D Objects and since Microsoft has placed this new folder ahead of all the others, the change has caused many people to look for deletion methods.

Right clicking in "This PC" won't give you the option to opt out of those items and there aren't any other ways to remove the 3D Objects folder (or others) unless you use the Registry Editor (regedit).

In this article we'll give you instructions for removing the somewhat annoying "3D Objects" shortcut on Windows 10, but along the way give you the tools to remove other such shortcuts (Music, Videos, others), so you can tweak and personalize as you want.

The Quick & Clean Method

This article goes into detail about dealing with the Windows Registry Editor, backing up your changes, and finding the necessary keys to remove default shortcuts. But for the sake of convenience, let's get this out of the way first...

For quick and painless removal of the "3D Objects" shortcut and others, we have put together a downloadable .zip file containing many .reg files (Registration files), so you can simply download, open and double-click to apply these small changes without opening the registry yourself. The zip file has shortcuts for both removing or restoring the shortcuts, so you can undo the changes later on if you prefer.

Download for: Windows 10 32-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

The rest of the content below only applies if you want to do the changes manually or want to learn a bit about dealing with the Registry Editor. Also, we've made available a separate zip file for Windows 8 shortcuts here.

Also, once you're done, don't miss our bonus tips at the bottom of the article, including how to remove Adobe's "Creative Cloud Files" from File Explorer as well.

Getting Started with Regedit

To get started, launch the Windows Registry Editor by searching the Start menu or Run prompt for regedit.

Before making any edits to the Windows Registry, you should create a backup file by going to File > Export > Save file. Double-clicking on this file at a later point will restore your previous settings.

If you are doing this manually instead of using the downloadable shortcuts we provide below, you can copy the registry path into your registry editor's address field on Windows 10, so you don't have to type the whole thing yourself.

Also note that you may have to take ownership of a registry entry before applying a tweak... Right click the item, open Permissions and then click the Advanced button.

From the Advanced Security Settings window, you can click Change next to Owner at the top, which opens yet another window with an object name field where you can enter your username.

With your username selected in the object name field, you can click Ok twice so you're back at the original Permissions window, at which point you must select your account on top, check the box next to full control and click Ok.

You might have to reboot or sign out of Windows for certain new registry settings to be applied.

How to Remove the 3D Objects Folder From Windows 10

With the Registry Editor open...

Delete 3D Objects on Windows 10 64-bit

Go to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace

With NameSpace open on the left, right click and delete the following key:

{0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A}

Go to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\ Wow6432Node \Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace

\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace With NameSpace open on the left, right click and delete the following key:

{0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A}

Or download this zip file we built and launch the registry file "".

Delete 3D Objects on Windows 10 32-bit

Go to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace

With NameSpace open on the left, right click and delete the following key:

{0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A}

Or download this zip file we built and launch the registry file "".

Delete Other Folders on Windows 10's File Explorer

You may want to remove other default Windows File Explorer shortcuts. Either download this zip file and launch the corresponding registry file or do it manually. For the latter, follow the same instructions as above and use the location and key in one line for convenience:

Windows 10 64-bit

Music

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{3dfdf296-dbec-4fb4-81d1-6a3438bcf4de} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{3dfdf296-dbec-4fb4-81d1-6a3438bcf4de}

Downloads

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{088e3905-0323-4b02-9826-5d99428e115f} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{088e3905-0323-4b02-9826-5d99428e115f}

Pictures

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{24ad3ad4-a569-4530-98e1-ab02f9417aa8} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{24ad3ad4-a569-4530-98e1-ab02f9417aa8}

Videos

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{f86fa3ab-70d2-4fc7-9c99-fcbf05467f3a} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{f86fa3ab-70d2-4fc7-9c99-fcbf05467f3a}

Documents

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{d3162b92-9365-467a-956b-92703aca08af} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{d3162b92-9365-467a-956b-92703aca08af}

Desktop

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{B4BFCC3A-DB2C-424C-B029-7FE99A87C641} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{B4BFCC3A-DB2C-424C-B029-7FE99A87C641}

Removable Drives

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Desktop\NameSpace\DelegateFolders\{F5FB2C77-0E2F-4A16-A381-3E560C68BC83} HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Desktop\NameSpace\DelegateFolders\{F5FB2C77-0E2F-4A16-A381-3E560C68BC83}

Libraries

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{031E4825-7B94-4dc3-B131-E946B44C8DD5} Double-click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree > Set the DWORD value data to 0 to remove Libraries, or 1 to re-add it

Quick Access

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer Double-click on HubMode in the right panel > Setting the DWORD to 0 adds Quick Access, 1 removes Quick Access

Network

HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}\ShellFolder Double-click on Attributes > Set the DWORD value data to b0940064 ...b0040064



HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Wow6432Node\CLSID\{F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}\ShellFolder Double-click on Attributes > Set the DWORD value data to b0940064

OneDrive

HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} Double-click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree > Set the DWORD value data to 0 to remove OneDrive, or 1 to re-add it



HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Wow6432Node\CLSID\{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} Double-click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree > Set the DWORD value data to 0 to remove OneDrive, or 1 to readd it

Windows 10 32-bit

Music

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{3dfdf296-dbec-4fb4-81d1-6a3438bcf4de}

Downloads

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{088e3905-0323-4b02-9826-5d99428e115f}

Pictures

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{24ad3ad4-a569-4530-98e1-ab02f9417aa8}

Videos

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{f86fa3ab-70d2-4fc7-9c99-fcbf05467f3a}

Documents

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{d3162b92-9365-467a-956b-92703aca08af}

Desktop

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\MyComputer\NameSpace\{B4BFCC3A-DB2C-424C-B029-7FE99A87C641}

Removable Drives

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Desktop\NameSpace\DelegateFolders\{F5FB2C77-0E2F-4A16-A381-3E560C68BC83}

Libraries

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{031E4825-7B94-4dc3-B131-E946B44C8DD5} Double-click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree > Set the DWORD value data to 0 to remove Libraries, or 1 to re-add it

Quick Access

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer Double-click on HubMode in the right panel > Setting the DWORD to 0 adds Quick Access, 1 removes Quick Access

Network

HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}\ShellFolder Double-click on Attributes > Set the DWORD value data to b0940064

OneDrive

HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} Double-click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree > Set the DWORD value data to 0 to remove OneDrive, or 1 to readd it

Another Way to Customize Windows 10's File Explorer

Separately, on Windows 10 you can also make similar tweaks to the File Explorer at the following location in the Windows Registry Editor and this approach doesn't require you to delete anything:

Go to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FolderDescriptions

Under FolderDescriptions, click the drop-down arrow next to a key in the left column and navigate to PropertyBag > ThisPCPolicy where you can change the string value to either hide or show.

Music: {4bd8d571-6d19-48d3-be97-422220080e43}

{4bd8d571-6d19-48d3-be97-422220080e43} Downloads: {374de290-123f-4565-9164-39c4925e467b}

{374de290-123f-4565-9164-39c4925e467b} Pictures: {33e28130-4e1e-4676-835a-98395c3bc3bb}

{33e28130-4e1e-4676-835a-98395c3bc3bb} Documents: {fdd39ad0-238f-46af-adb4-6c85480369c7}

{fdd39ad0-238f-46af-adb4-6c85480369c7} Videos: {18989b1d-99b5-455b-841c-ab7c74e4ddfc}

{18989b1d-99b5-455b-841c-ab7c74e4ddfc} Desktop: {b4bfcc3a-db2c-424c-b029-7fe99a87c641}

More folder keys...

Bonus

#1 Remove Adobe's "Creative Cloud Files" from File Explorer as well.

Open regedit and use Find to look up this string "Creative Cloud Files"

The section you want contains only two entries: SortOrderIndex and System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree

and Edit System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree to the value 0. Close the File Explorer and open it again. Voila.

#2 Some of the above can be achieved on Windows 8 as well, check out the next page for more details.

#3 Load File Explorer to "This PC" instead of "Quick Access":

Open File Explorer and go to View > Options

Under the General tab, change 'Open File Explorer to' from 'Quick access' to 'This PC'."

#4 Add Control Panel to File Explorer: