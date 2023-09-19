What just happened? As part of the Microsoft vs. FTC leaks, several unannounced Bethesda games have been revealed in court documents that were part of the Redmond giant's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda's parent. They include a new Doom title called Doom Year Zero and Dishonored 3. The roadmap also mentions the hugely anticipated Elder Scrolls VI and remasters of older games.

The roadmap, which uses a ZeniMax presentation as its source, is part of an internal Microsoft document from July 2020 summing up its proposal to acquire ZeniMax Media. It covers the 2020 to 2024 financial years, listing Bethesda games for console, PC, and mobile.

The list includes games that have already been released, such as Starfield, Redfall, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Deathloop. There are also games we know about but are yet to arrive, the new Indiana Jones title falling into that category.

The roadmap also shows games that have yet to be revealed. The most interesting is a new Doom game called Doom Year Zero that is, or was, scheduled to land sometime during the current financial year. It appears that there is also some DLC planned.

Another unannounced title is Dishonored 3. A third full entry in the immersive sim series will be welcome news for fans who might not have loved Deathloop. The game is set to come out during the next financial year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025, as is the sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The roadmap also features several unnamed games: Project Hibiki, Project Kestrel, and Project Platinum. Kestrel is believed to be a new online game that has been in development for over 4 years at ZeniMax Online Studios. There's also a 'Licensed IP Game' set for release in the next financial year, and it seems Bethesda is planning on remastering Fallout 3 and Oblivion.

It's important to remember that many roadmaps end up changing. This one shows that Starfield missed its planned launch date by two years, and a different leak revealed that The Elder Scrolls VI isn't expected until at least 2026. Moreover, there will undoubtedly be some games that have been canceled since the document was revealed in July 2020.