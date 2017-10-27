WhatsApp Beta for Android

WhatsApp Messenger is available for iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia and yes, those phones can all message each other! Because WhatsApp Messenger uses the same internet data plan that you use for email and web browsing, there is no cost to message and stay in touch with your friends.

In addition to basic messaging WhatsApp users can create groups, send each other unlimited images, video and audio media messages.

Whatsapp is also available for: Apple iOS, Windows Phone and Windows/Mac PCs.

Features:

No hidden costs : Once you and your friends download the application, you can use it to chat as much as you want. Send a million messages a day to your friends for free! WhatsApp uses your Internet connection: 3G/EDGE or Wi-Fi when available.

: Once you and your friends download the application, you can use it to chat as much as you want. Send a million messages a day to your friends for free! WhatsApp uses your Internet connection: 3G/EDGE or Wi-Fi when available. Multimedia : Send Video, Images, and Voice notes to your friends and contacts.

: Send Video, Images, and Voice notes to your friends and contacts. Group Chat : Enjoy group conversations with your contacts. Add or Remove group participants, change group subject and set a group icon.

: Enjoy group conversations with your contacts. Add or Remove group participants, change group subject and set a group icon. Personal : Set a profile photo which will be shown to all your contacts

: Set a profile photo which will be shown to all your contacts No international charges : Just like there is no added cost to send an international email, there is no cost to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends all over the world as long as they have WhatsApp Messenger installed and avoid those pesky international SMS costs.

: Just like there is no added cost to send an international email, there is no cost to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends all over the world as long as they have WhatsApp Messenger installed and avoid those pesky international SMS costs. Say no to pins and usernames : Why even bother having to remember yet another PIN or username? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS would, and integrates flawlessly with your existing phone address book.

: Why even bother having to remember yet another PIN or username? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS would, and integrates flawlessly with your existing phone address book. No need to log in/out : No more confusion about getting logged off from another computer or device. With push notifications WhatsApp is always on and always connected.

: No more confusion about getting logged off from another computer or device. With push notifications WhatsApp is always on and always connected. No need to add buddies : Your Address Book is used to automatically connect you with your contacts. Your contacts who already have WhatsApp Messenger will be automatically displayed under Favorites, similar to a buddy list.

: Your Address Book is used to automatically connect you with your contacts. Your contacts who already have WhatsApp Messenger will be automatically displayed under Favorites, similar to a buddy list. Offline Messages : Even if you miss your push notifications or turn off your iPhone, WhatsApp will save your messages offline until you retrieve them during the next application use.

: Even if you miss your push notifications or turn off your iPhone, WhatsApp will save your messages offline until you retrieve them during the next application use. And much more: Share location and places, Exchange contacts, Custom wallpaper, Custom notification sounds, Landscape mode, Message timestamps, Email chat history, Broadcast messages and media to many contacts at once, and much much more.

What's New:

Deleting messages. You can delete messages for everyone or just for yourself.

To delete messages for everyone

Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat. This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake.

Messages you successfully delete for everyone will be replaced with "This message was deleted" in your recipients' chats (*). Similarly, if you see "This message was deleted" in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone.

You can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending. Once seven minutes have passed, there is no way to delete messages for everyone. To delete messages for everyone:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete.

Tap and hold the message > choose Delete from the menu. Optionally, select more messages to delete multiple messages at once.

Tap Delete > Delete for Everyone.

Note:

In order for messages to be successfully deleted for everyone, both you and your recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone.

(*) If you or your recipient are not using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone, this feature will not be supported.

Recipients may see your message before it's deleted or if deletion was not successful.

You will not be notified if deleting for everyone was not successful.

To delete messages for yourself

Deleting messages for yourself allows you to delete your copy of messages you've sent or received from your phone. This has no effect on your recipients' chats. Your recipients will still see the messages in their chat screen. To delete messages for yourself:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete.

Tap and hold the message > choose Delete from the menu. Optionally, select more messages to delete multiple messages at once.

Tap Delete > Delete for Me.

Web client for desktop computers:

To use the desktop client for WhatsApp, download the new version of the app on your Android phone, install it, open the app, click on the menu (upper right corner where there are three squares one on top of each other), select WhatsApp Web, open a browser (Chrome or any other plug-in based) on the desktop computer you want to connect to your account, enter https://web.whatsapp.com/, and with your phone from the WhatsApp Web option, scan the QR code on your computer screen.