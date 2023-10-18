In a nutshell: Samsung is expanding its partnership with Batteries Plus, affording customers even more options when it comes to repairing Galaxy devices. Batteries Plus joined Samsung's Independent Service Provider (ISP) program in 2018, but mostly handled out-of-warranty repairs. With the expansion, the retail chain will now be able to take care of in-warranty repairs and service a wider range of devices, including foldables.

Mark Williams, VP of customer care at Samsung Electronics America, said Galaxy smartphones play an important role in people's lives, and it can be inconvenient to part with it for an extended period of time due to repair. Williams added that the enhanced partnership with Batteries Plus fills a crucial gap in communities where there is not an existing Samsung Care location or other authorized service centers.

Samsung said Batteries Plus technicians are certified in the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) program, and use only genuine Samsung parts and equipment.

For those that would prefer to get their device repaired in person rather than mailing it in and are still covered under warranty, Batteries Plus could be a viable choice. The only problem one might face is finding a participating store in their area.

According to Samsung's announcement, only 35 Batteries Plus retail stores will become Samsung Authorized Service Centers (ASCs), and not until later this fall. That is not very many stores for the entire country but fortunately for those in need of a local repair, Samsung has more than 2,000 total authorized care locations nationwide that cover more than 80 percent of the US population. Same day service is often the norm with typical repair times of two hours or less, Samsung said.

Best Buy's Geek Squad is also authorized to repair Samsung devices, and they also offer same-day service on common repairs like screen or camera replacements.

Batteries Plus has over 600 franchise outlets so with any luck, perhaps Samsung will expand the repair program to more stores in the future.

Image credit: PR Media, Kilian Seiler