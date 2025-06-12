For a limited time, you can get a Windows 11 Pro license for just $10 – an unbeatable price for a full, genuine retail license (from a trusted source, of course). Don't miss out on this incredible deal to upgrade your PC, with Windows 10 officially reaching end-of-life (EOL) in October 2025, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to Microsoft's latest OS at a steep discount.

Our lowest deal for Windows Pro so far was $14.97 which was already an all-time low, but now you can apply coupon "MSO5" for an extra $5 off, so the final price for the license is $9.97.

Windows 11 Pro continues to deliver top-tier security, with built-in hardware protections, passwordless sign-in via Windows Hello, and AI-enhanced phishing defense. Its chip-to-cloud security model ensures a safer computing experience, making it an excellent choice for both personal and business use.

The modernized interface of Windows 11 is as sleek as ever, featuring a centered taskbar, a redesigned Start menu, and refined UI elements across the system. Widgets have been improved, providing quick access to weather, calendar, news, and essential apps.

Windows 11 also includes Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant that seamlessly integrates across the OS to enhance productivity. The Microsoft Store has been further refined for a faster, smoother app discovery and installation experience.

For gamers, Windows 11 Pro is fully optimized and receives the most recent DirectX updates, drivers and game patches. Auto HDR and other gaming-focused improvements make it the best Windows version yet for gaming. While Microsoft still offers free upgrades to eligible Windows 10 users, this deal is ideal for anyone building a new PC or needing a full, clean installation license.

At this price, Windows 11 Pro is an absolute steal. Whether you're upgrading an old system or setting up a new one, now is the best time to grab your license while this offer lasts.

Here's a summary of our current Microsoft software deals: