Something to look forward to: Apple is reportedly planning to announce a slew of new iPads soon. The next-gen lineup could include multiple iPad Pro models, revamped iPad Airs, and a couple of accessories. The new hardware could launch by the end of this month or early April, but the announcement may come quietly through a press release, as the company is not expected to host a spring event this year.

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who also claimed that all the new tablets will ship with iPadOS 17.4. Some of the expected new models include the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, as well as a 12.9-inch iPad Air for those who want a larger tablet without splurging on a Pro model. Alongside the new iPads, Apple is also tipped to release an all-new Magic Keyboard and an upgraded Apple Pencil.

Regarding the rumored specs, the two new iPad Pro models could be powered by Apple's M3 chipsets and feature OLED displays. They are also expected to have a sleeker design compared to the current-generation models and include a landscape-oriented front camera. The rear camera housing is also expected to undergo a redesign. All the new iPad Pros are expected to offer MagSafe wireless charging as well.

As for the iPad Airs, they could ship with the M2 chip to differentiate them from the Pro models. However, they're still expected to have landscape-oriented front cameras like their Pro counterparts.

According to Gurman, the new Magic Keyboard could come with a larger trackpad than its predecessor, which should offer better ergonomics and usability. It is also expected to have a partially aluminum chassis and other minor design changes to distinguish it from the current model.

If Gurman's report is accurate, the new iPad announcements will come just weeks after Apple announced new MacBook Air models in 13-inch and 15-inch display options. Both variants are powered by the M3 chip and are said to be up to 60 percent faster than the models with the M1 SoC. Other notable features in the new MacBooks include Liquid Retina displays, up to 18 hours of claimed battery life, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and 2x faster internet connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E.