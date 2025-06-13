What just happened? A playful Houston dog named Kunde inspired a group of Rice University engineering students to tackle a challenge faced by countless pets: how to help blind dogs explore their world without fear or frustration. Their answer is a high-tech vest that could soon offer new independence to visually impaired animals – without the discomfort of traditional aids.

The project began when Kunde's owners, Grant Belton and AJ Price, reached out to Rice University's Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen, hoping for a solution that would let their dog, who lost his vision to glaucoma, move freely and safely.

Four students – Adam Vuong, Cristiana De Sousa, Issy Tsai, and Santiago Brent – took on the challenge, calling themselves Kunde's Friends.

Instead of relying on bumping into obstacles for feedback, the team designed a lightweight vest that uses vibrations to alert the dog when something is in the way. The vest is equipped with linear resonant actuator motors, the same type used in many wearable devices and smartphones, which vibrate at varying strengths and locations depending on the proximity and nature of an obstacle.

Mounted near the dog's head are stereoscopic cameras that capture depth information in real time. This data is processed by a custom-printed circuit board and a vision-processing computer, which then triggers the appropriate vibration on the vest.

"Kind of like giving Kunde a second set of eyes, the cameras create a depth map," explained Tsai, the freshman electrical engineering major who designed the vest's motor control system. "The closer an obstacle is, the stronger the vibration on that side of the vest."

The key was developing a device that was comfortable, durable, and effective. The team had to house sensitive electronics in a way that wouldn't overheat or weigh Kunde down, all while making sure the vest could withstand play and Houston's hot, humid weather. "We had to figure out how to embed electronics into a wearable vest that's breathable, soft and rugged enough for a dog who loves to play," said De Sousa, a junior mechanical engineering student. "It was a real exercise in creative problem-solving."

The project drew on a wide range of skills. Brent, a junior electrical engineering major, led the stereo imaging and data processing work, while Vuong and De Sousa focused on integrating the systems and designing the physical vest. Tsai made sure the vibration motors worked efficiently without making the vest bulky.

Wearable haptic technology is a growing field at Rice, with applications that extend beyond assisting dogs. The team's decision to use open-source machine learning and affordable electronics not only made the vest accessible but also laid the groundwork for future adaptation. By relying on widely available components and software, their design can be easily scaled or modified for other applications.

This approach opens the door to broader uses, such as wearable rehabilitation devices for people, where similar technology could provide real-time feedback and assist with therapeutic exercises. "This project shows that with the right combination of low-power sensors and haptic feedback, it is possible to provide real-time spatial guidance in a lightweight, unobtrusive way," said Brent.

Kunde is still testing the latest version of the vest, which the team hopes will reduce collisions and give him more freedom. The prototype currently has a range of up to eight meters and a battery life of about two hours. The students presented their work at the 2025 Huff OEDK Showcase and competition in April.