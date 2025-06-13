Recap: The dream of a truly sci-fi-style communication device is finally here. Two years after Google revealed its Project Starline video booth, the company announced its rebranding as Google Beam last month. Now, HP has announced the technology will form the basis of the HP Dimension.

Before anyone gets excited about the prospect of taking these 3D video calls at home, note that the HP Dimension is an enterprise product with a price to match: $24,999.

The device, which HP says is designed to enable true-to-life virtual collaboration, has been developed in partnership with Google. It uses six high-speed cameras to capture the speaker from different angles. The visual data is fed into Google's volumetric video model, which blends the streams into one to create a life-like 3D image of the speaker moving at 60fps. It also tracks viewers' head movements to show the image at the correct angle.

The addition of a spatial audio system and adaptive lighting should make this the closest thing we've ever seen to a true sci-fi-style comms device, and without headsets, glasses or wearables. It even uses AI to create the illusion of natural eye contact.

That $24,999 price tag means few people are going to be using the HP Dimension. The price doesn't include the software required to hold video calls, and users have to purchase a Google Beam license separately to gain access to Zoom or Google Meet. Google has yet to reveal how much the license will cost.

HP's model will feature a 65-inch display, but there will be more Beam-based systems in different sizes.

HP says using its device has shown measurable improvements compared with traditional video calls, including an 8% increase in memory recall, up to 39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed, and at least a 14% increase in focus on the meeting partner.

HP is also releasing a new microphone that works with HP Dimension. The Poly Studio A2 offers crystal-clear audio pickup, and you can daisy-chain up to eight microphones, so it can be used with the Beam-based system in large conference rooms. The microphone costs $329 and the bridge for multi-mic setups costs $549.

The HP Dimension will be available later this year for "select customers."