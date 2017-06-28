It’s common knowledge that most people found BioWare’s recent Mass Effect: Andromeda to be a disappointment. There was an understandably huge amount of hype leading up to its release, but a variety of factors, including its many bugs, meant the game didn’t come close to matching the original trilogy.

It seems that BioWare will be looking to restore fans’ faith with another new title that’s also part of a long-running series: Dragon Age. Speaking on The 1099 podcast, creative director of the fantasy RPG franchise, Mike Laidlaw, admitted that “it’s no secret we’re doing something with Dragon Age.”

It’s likely that Laidlaw is talking about a sequel to the last entry in the series, 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, which makes sense considering the game’s post-credits scene between Solas and Flemeth that left so many unanswered questions.

Laidlaw didn’t reveal anything else about the upcoming title, though he did say the Dragon Age team was “hiring a lot of people.” He also mentioned that BioWare was working on some “other things” that he couldn’t divulge.

"There are other things in process but unfortunately I can't talk about them until they are realized. I am pretty excited about a few of them. Things continue apace," he said.

It turns out that BioWare also intended to make a new Jade Empire game, but the focus was moved to the Dragon Age franchise. Laidlaw did say, however, that a sequel to the 2005 title could still become a possibility.

“Jade Empire 2 was talked about. It was certainly considered. I think it’s still possible there could be a Jade 2.”