iOS 11 is on the way, and that means big changes are coming for app developers. So, brushing up on your Apple development knowledge is a smart way to stay ahead of the curve, and the Complete iOS 11 Developer Course and iOS Mastery Bundle can help.

Featuring more than 200 hours of Apple development training, this collection is loaded with material to prepare you for iOS 11's launch later this year. From working with Siri to using facial recognition tech, you'll learn how to leverage the most popular iOS features in your own applications.

You'll work with industry tools like SpriteKit and discover how to code and design games from scratch. Building clones of Breakout, Pong, and Space Invaders, this training will give you practical game-making knowledge you can apply to the next wave of iOS development. Plus, with extra training in tvOS and watchOS, you'll emerge from this collection with a varied skill set Silicon Valley developers are sure to appreciate.

Now available for pre-sale, the Complete iOS 11 Developer Course and iOS Mastery Bundle is on sale for $29, more than 90 percent off its normal price.