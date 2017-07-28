Uber isn’t the only major technology-infused company searching for a CEO this summer. Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter recently announced it is also on the hunt for a new leader.

Yancey Strickler, Kickstarter co-founder, has spent more than a decade working on the crowdfunding platform in some role or another. He took over as CEO in 2014 and has since helped launch Kickstarter in 16 countries and triple the total dollars pledged to projects. But now, it’s time to move on.

Strickler said in a recent blog post that he plans to step down sometime later this year but will continue to advocate for the platform as its “#1 fan.” While he didn’t provide a reason for his planned departure, Strickler spoke highly of the job and said great stuff is in the pipeline.

He added that being CEO of Kickstarter is an unreal opportunity for someone with a deep connection to creative projects, someone who doesn’t believe in putting profit above all else and someone who is excited by the challenge of building on a successful business that’s oriented to the long term.

As Venture Beat notes, Strickler will be the third and final co-founder to exit the company. This fact alone is sure to raise some questions as it relates to the current health of the organization and its future direction although according to Strickler, 2017 will be the eighth straight profitable year.