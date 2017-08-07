Microsoft in March launched a major update for its Xbox One console that, among other features, introduced a refined Home screen. On Monday, the Xbox team shared details on what’ll be the second major UI overhaul this year.

As seen in the clip above from Xbox Live’s Larry Hryb and Xbox Platform VP Mike Ybarra, the redesigned Xbox dashboard features four new areas as well as a ribbon across the bottom showcasing recently played games and apps. Microsoft is also allowing users to customize the Home screen using “content blocks,” a feature that’s long been requested by gamers, and has streamlined the Guide section to boost navigation speed.

Microsoft is rolling the changes out to Alpha ring Xbox Insiders today and will add additional Insiders to the mix in due time. General availability for all is expected sometime this fall.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.