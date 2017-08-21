Theme park builders have been a popular genre on the PC for years, and continue to be enjoyed by many players. At Microsoft’s pre-Gamescom briefing, Universal and Frontier Developments announced a new theme park sim that adds something new to the usual mix of rollercoasters and concession stands: dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Evolution is the work of Frontier Developments, the company behind Elite: Dangerous and last year’s Planet Coaster. As you’ll no doubt have figured out by now, this is essentially Theme Park: Dinosaur Edition.

“As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we’re thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World,” said Frontier’s Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts, in a release. “We’re excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us.”

Mostly based on the 2015 movie, players will have to create and manage their own Jurassic World theme park on the island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago.

“Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities,” Frontier said. “Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’”

This isn’t the first dinosaur/theme park mashup game. Those of a certain age may remember 1993 DOS title DinoPark Tycoon and 2003’s Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. There was also a 2002 expansion pack for Zoo Tycoon called Dinosaur Digs.

Jurassic World Evolution will arrive on PC, PS4, and Xbox One during summer 2018, which should be around the time that the next movie in the series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hits the theaters.