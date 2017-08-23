Sony used to make a big deal of its “waterproof” Xperia smartphones and tablets, but in reality, they were never designed to be used while submerged in water. Now, following a preliminary settlement in a class-action lawsuit, owners whose devices suffered water damage could be due a refund.

A federal court in New York approved the lawsuit, which argues that Sony deceptively advertised its Xperia products as "waterproof" when they were, in fact, closer to “water-resistant.” 24 Xperia devices released between 2013 and 2015 are covered, including the Z1 and Z3, which, according to their ads at the time, could both be used underwater.

The class action seeks a 50 percent refund of a device’s recommended retail price if a customer had to file water damage claims, or a 12-month warranty extension for devices still currently in warranty (six months for those out of warranty).

The Verge notes that “this may not be the final value the company is liable to refund." Sony will need to agree on final terms and settle with the court again on December 1.

The suit, which only applies to customers in the US, also asks Sony to change its packing, labeling, and advertising. If you bought one of the affected devices and are considering taking part in the claim, make sure to sign up here before January 30, 2018. Eligible users must submit in-warranty service bills or proof of out-of-warranty service requests made to Sony.

Here’s a complete list of devices covered by the suit:

Xperia M2 Aqua

Xperia M4 Aqua

Xperia ZR

Xperia Z Ultra

Xperia Z1

Xperia Z1 Compact

Xperia Z1s (T-Mobile)

Xperia Z2

Xperia Z2 Tablet (Wi-Fi)

Xperia Z2 Tablet (LTE)

Xperia Z2 Tablet (Verizon LTE)

Xperia Z3

Xperia Z3 Compact

Xperia Z3 (T-Mobile)

Xperia Z3v (Verizon)

Xperia Z3 Dual

Xperia Z3+ Dual

Xperia Z3+

Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact (Wi-Fi)

Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact (LTE)

Xperia Z4 Tablet (Wi-Fi)

Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE)

Xperia Z5

Xperia Z5 Compact