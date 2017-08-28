There have been several attempts at a Game of Thrones video game. Cyanide Studios and Focus Home Interactive released a Game of Thrones RPG in 2012. Telltale Games has a version of Game of Thrones that utilizes its signature choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay and who could forget the excellent mod for Crusader Kings II?

It now appears that Bethesda, the famed developer behind the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, could be working on its own adaptation of the popular HBO title.

First spotted by NeoGAF, there appears to be a landing page on Target's website that shows a primarily blank page, save for the words "Bethesda: Game of Thrones". The page is still there as of this publication.

It almost seems fitting for Bethesda to make a Game of Thrones video game. The studio is well known for fantasy role playing with its Elder Scrolls series. Dragons, feuds and medieval settings are the norm in the fantasy world of Tamriel. The irony is that Bethesda almost made a game set in Westeros, the fictional continent that most of Game of Thrones takes place on.

According to a 2011 interview with Electronic Gaming Monthly, Todd Howard, executive director of Skyrim, said, “people in our studio liked [A Game of Thrones], and it seeped in a bit to what we were doing. We were actually asked a while ago to turn those books into games.”

It seems that George R.R. Martin's novels may have had a big influence on the development of Skyrim. If anything, Bethesda making a Game of Thrones adaptation brings everything full circle. While it is certainly possible that the listing on Target is a mistake (or we're being trolled), giving Bethesda the reins to the beloved series seems within the realm of possibility.