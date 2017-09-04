While many people, myself included, consider 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to be the greatest PC game ever made, it’ll soon be ten years since Geralt of Rivia made his first appearance on the platform. To celebrate the occasion, developer CD Projekt Red has created a special video that visits him at his Corvo Bianco vineyard in Tousannt, which was given to Geralt in the Blood and Wine expansion. Be warned: fans of the series may find watching the clip is like receiving a punch right in the feels.

October 26 marks the ten-year anniversary of the original Witcher game’s debut on the PC. The first title received plenty of positive reviews, though not every critic enjoyed it. The excellent Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings fared even better, but it was the final chapter in the story (and its Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions) that managed to achieve true greatness.

CD Projekt’s love letter to fans sees one-time Geralt apprentice Ciri – who at times is a playable character in The Witcher 3 – arriving at the monster hunter’s home and greeting several of the universe’s main characters. She eventually works her way to Geralt who, after hugging her, addresses the viewer directly.

“Been through hell and high water, you and me. Fact is, you know me better than anyone else does,” says the world-weary protagonist. “Thanks for everything. And know we all miss you, old friend.”

In addition to its brilliant gameplay, beautiful graphics, and Gwent, the Witcher 3 has some of the best-written characters ever to appear in a video game, especially Geralt, who is by no means a flawless hero.

The video’s YouTube comments section reflects the effect Witcher 3 had on many people. While the site is famed for its trolls, there are numerous heartfelt posts praising the clip. Some players say they were even moved to tears by the nostalgia trip; a testament to how much the game makes you care about its cast. Don’t be surprised if you have the urge to return to the series after watching this.

While it will be based on the eight Andrzej Sapkowski novels rather than the games (which were inspired by the books), an English-language Witcher TV series is currently being developed by Netflix. Hopefully, the mix of fantasy and drama will help fill the Game of Thrones-sized gap until George R.R. Martin’s show returns.

We started production of the series based on “The Witcher” in coop. with @NetflixUS and SeanDanielCompany. Tomek #Bagiński one of the dir! pic.twitter.com/hYXWCHySOF — Platige Image (@PlatigeImage) May 17, 2017