Even though it’s only been a year since Sony launched the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset, the company has announced it is now working on an updated and improved version of the unit.

In the FAQ section of the PlayStation website, Sony reveals that “a hardware update to PlayStation VR is being prepared.” The new model, designated CUH-ZVR2, comes with integrated headphones and HDR passthrough support.

In the original PSVR, headphones had to be connected via the 3.5 mm port on the “remote,” which is found on the wire that hangs from the back of the headset (no support for wireless). In the new version, Sony has integrated a set of earbuds into the PSVR itself, resulting in a cleaner design and a “slimmer, streamlined,” connection cable.

The other big change is the presence of an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR passthrough. This will allow users to watch “HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system.” As the cables in the upcoming PSVR are different, you won’t be able to swap out the old processor units with the new ones.

Sony notes that consumers will be able to distinguish between the older and new PSVRs though their slightly different packaging. It also recommends checking that the box shows the newer CUH-ZVR2 model number, rather than the older CUH-ZVR1 number. All PSVR games will be compatible with both models.

Back in May, Market-intelligence firm SuperData research estimated that the PSVR sold 375,000 units in Q1, beating the HTC Vive’s 95,000 sales and the 64,000 units Oculus Rift shifted. Sony’s headset reportedly passed 1 million units sold in July this year.

The new PSVR will be released in Japan on October 14 as part of a bundle alongside the PlayStation camera for ¥44,980 (around $400).