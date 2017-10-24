Fans of DC Entertainment franchise Injustice are in for a pre-Halloween treat as Warner Bros. Interactive just announced that Injustice 2 will be coming to PC. The publisher did not nail down a specific date outside of this autumn but said a beta is scheduled to arrive tomorrow on Steam.

Polish studio QLOC will handle porting the title which was originally developed exclusively for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 by NetherRealm Studios. This is the second time that QLOC has teamed up with NetherRealm to bring a console game to the PC – Mortal Kombat XL being the first.

Injustice 2 is the second game in the franchise and features more heroes (and villains) battling it out. The special moves from the original game are back but are even more over-the-top than before.

The console versions of Injustice 2 have already received several add-on heroes including Atom and Black Manta as well as Raiden and Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat fame. Hellboy and a third fighter pack bundle should be arriving by December. There is no word yet how many of these additional fighters will be available for the PC version at launch.

Injustice 2 already has mobile ports for Android and iOS. Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios creative director, has also expressed interest in making a version for the Nintendo Switch. With the game spreading to just about every other platform, it seems only fitting to port it to the one that is going to make it look and run the best.

Welcome to the PC master race, Injustice 2.