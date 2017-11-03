I've played hundreds of games in my life and only a few deserve a place upon my shelf. The rest end up in the recycle bin (metaphorically speaking). The five-star titles are easy to remember but many of the rubbish games get lost in the fog of time.

I'm sure you all will remind me of worse games but the worst one that I can recall was Assassin's Creed Unity. Ubisoft should be ashamed of itself for releasing that title.

Even putting the multitude of bugs that the game shipped with aside, I did not find the story that engaging. The characters felt rushed and there seemed to be a general disconnect from the rest of the franchise. A completely forgettable title.

Are there any games worse than AC:U? I bet you'll tell me.