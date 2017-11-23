Black Friday discounts on already cheap monitors and Chromebooks from Acer
If you're after an affordable monitor, laptop or Chromebook, Acer is one of the sure ways to go. Here are the company's highlight discounts for Black Friday, with most but not all of them already up for grabs.
- Save $80 on the Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-431-C6ZB) at Walmart. Normally $329.99, now $249.99.
- Save $150 on the Acer 28-inch LED display (CB281HK BMJDPR) at Best Buy. Normally $399.99, now $249.99.
- Save $100 on the Acer R 11 Convertible Chromebook at Best Buy. Normally $279.99, now $179.99.
- Save $90 in stores at CostCo on the Acer 14-inch Chromebook. Normally $289.99 – down to $199.99. See config here, but it’s only in-stores.
- Save $70 on the Acer 27-inch display (VA270Hbix) at Walmart. Normally $199.99, now $129.99.
- Save $80 on the Acer All-in-One PC (AZ3-715-ACKi5) with 23.8-inch display at Amazon. Normally $699.99, now $619.99.
- Save $150 on the Aspire 5 (A515-51G-5536) with 15.6-inch display at Newegg. Normally $599.99, now $449.99.
- Save $140 on the Aspire 5 (A517-51G-54GK) with 17-inch display at Newegg. Normally $699.99, now $559.99.
- Save $100 on the Acer S271HL 27-inch Full HD display at Best Buy. Normally $219.99, now $119.99
- Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook (CB3-131-C3SZ) at Walmart. Normally $199.00, now $129.00.
