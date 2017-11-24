EA has come under fire in recent weeks over its handling of “pay-to-win” elements in Star Wars Battlefront II. The truth of the matter, however, is that microtransactions / loot boxes / other pay-to-win elements have become commonplace in gaming over the last several years.

The general consensus seems to be that people are fed up with publishers’ money-hungry tactics but that opinion isn’t shared by everyone. One analyst, for example, recently said “undercharged” gamers are simply overreacting to the whole loot box fiasco and that people should be paying more money for the privilege to play games.

With this week’s open forum, we’d like to hear your thoughts on the matter. Do you believe such tactics are harming the industry and should be eliminated or is it a viable business model that allows gamers to further support the titles they love? Can you cite examples of games doing microtransactions correctly? Feel free to share in the comments section below.