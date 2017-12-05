As their cameras improve, 4K video becomes more popular, and an increasing number of apps are released, we would all appreciate some extra storage space in our mobile devices. Now, our prayers may have been answered by Samsung. The company just announced it had begun mass production of the world’s first 512GB embedded universal flash storage (eUFS).

"The new high-capacity eUFS enables a flagship smartphone to store approximately 130 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) video clips of a 10-minute duration," writes the Korean firm.

Samsung says the storage solution could be used in “upcoming flagship smartphones and tablets,” whether that means it will appear in next year’s Galaxy S9 is unclear, but there’s a strong possibility the next S-series handset will feature this massive capacity. The devices could also make their way into the upcoming Windows-on-ARM laptops.

The 512GB eUFS consists of eight stacks of 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips and a controller. Despite offering twice the storage, it’s still the same size as the 48-layer V-NAND-based 256GB eUFS Samsung launched in February last year.

While most people use external storage such as SIM cards, internal storage offers faster performance. With the 512GB eUFS, sequential read and writes reach up to 860 MB/s and 255 MB/s, respectively— over eight times faster than a typical microSD card. It also boasts a random read speed of 42,000 IOPS (input/output operations per second) and a write speed of 40,000 IOPS.

While some people prefer the flexibility offered by external storage, the biggest stumbling block for 512GB eUFS could be the price. With 256GB versions of handsets usually costing a premium, a 512GB model would probably be even more expensive.