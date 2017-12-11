Fragmentation is one of the major issues plaguing Android. Different devices receive their updates at widely varying times, making it frustrating for enthusiasts to try and keep up when their own device cannot be updated until months after an official release is made.

For owners of Android Wear smartwatches, Google has revealed that a large number of the devices will be receiving the Android Wear 8.0 update, better known as Oreo. Currently, only five models of smartwatch running on Android Wear are capable of running the newest version of software.

The latest version of Android Wear adds a few useful features in addition to bringing optimizations for improved battery life. Adjustable vibration intensity for notifications and a Touch Lock feature to disable the touchscreen in wet environments are a welcome addition. For international users, Oreo will add support for seven new countries and additional languages.

Smartwatches running Android Wear Oreo (8.0)

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Chances are that unless you're a fashion connoisseur, you do not own three out of the five watches that can run the newest version of Android. A good number of watches that will be receiving the latest upgrade are high-end fashion brands, but there are also plenty of more affordable options from Fossil, LG, Casio, Huawei, and ZTE.

Unfortunately for current Android Wear owners, devices with a Snapdragon 400 seem to be absent from the list. Huawei's original watch, the second generation Moto 360 and 360 Sport, as well as the Asus ZenWatch 3 are all notably missing.

Smartwatches to receive Android Wear Oreo Update

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Gc Connect

Guess Connect

Huawei Watch 2

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

MIsfit Vapor

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Movado Connect

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE Quartz