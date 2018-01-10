T-Mobile announced today a trio of smartphone deals including a buy one, get one (BOGO) offer that may be too good to pass up. Customers that purchase a new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 8 (64GB), Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, V20, V30 or V30+ are eligible to receive a second handset free after rebate.

Those who purchase a Galaxy S8+, Active or Note 8 can score up to $750 back, we’re told, while those who opt for a iPhone 7 Plus (128GB and 256GB), iPhone 8 (256GB), iPhone 8 Plus or an iPhone X can score a return of up to $700.

The aforementioned offers are available to both new and existing customers although there are a few requirements that must first be met. For example, you’ll need to trade in a qualifying device, purchase the new phones on an equipment installment plan and port in at least one new voice line onto an eligible rate plan to be used on one of the new devices.

You’ll also need to submit a request on the T-Mobile Rebates page using promo code 18Q1APLBOGO within 30 days of purchasing the second device if you opt for an iPhone.

Those that only need a single smartphone can receive up to $150 back via rebate when purchasing one of the latest smartphones from Samsung or LG. T-Mobile is also offering up to $650 when you switch from Verizon and sign up for a T-Mobile One Plus or One Plus International plan.

T-Mobile's deals launch on January 12.