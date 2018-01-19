As PC gamers, we can appreciate the work of modders. Not only are they able to overhaul a title and improve it in a variety of ways, but they can also transform it into something totally different. With the Earth’s Special Forces mod, for example, the original Half-Life becomes a Dragon Ball Z fighting game.

As noted by Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett, the mod has been in development for a number of years. The publication originally reported on it back in 2013, but the team has been releasing various alpha versions of ESF since Aug 2000. It’s still classed as a work in progress, but there's a fair amount of content available for fans of the Japanese Anime television series.

The mod brings the show’s famous OTT battles to Half Life’s GoldSrc (aka Goldsource) engine, with plenty of scenery shattering impacts and explosive attacks from Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and other characters from the show. Be warned: the creators say it’s a pretty difficult game to master, so patience is probably a virtue in this instance.

The mod’s official website states that players can do almost anything, from recreating their favorite battles to just beating each other up. Features include melee and energy attacks, flying, running, swimming, jumping, and even transforming.

“Each character will be unique. They will have their own signature moves and have their own strengths and weaknesses.”

If you’re up for a challenge, you can download and play the latest build here.