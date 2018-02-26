Putting in a pair of earbuds or covering your ears with headphones can be taken as a sign isolation from the surrounding world. Sony has revealed its plans for the Xperia Ear Duo wireless headset with an open design, allowing for voices to be heard without removing the earpieces.

According to Sony, the Xperia Ear Duo is meant for use as a full headset that can be used for phone calls, hearing notifications, as well as listening to any multimedia content. Unlike other earbuds, this pair is the first that has an open design instead of intentionally blocking out the majority of environmental noise.

Control of the earpieces can be done completely hands free. Motion sensors allow the earbuds to respond to incoming calls by nodding or shaking your head. Music can be skipped by shaking your head left and right. If you would prefer remain more inconspicuous in public places, volume controls and music controls can still be accessed by tapping and scrolling on the device.

Quad microphone beam-forming helps to filter out background noise and make it easy to use Siri or Google Assistant on your paired phone. The inclusion of better microphones should also be a welcomed addition for those that plan to spend a lot of time on phone calls.

Similar to AirPods, the Xperia Ear Duo offers up to four hours of battery life from one charge. An included charging case can fully recharge the earbuds up to three times and supports fast charging. An additional one hour of listening time can be provided by charging for only seven minutes. Still, it would have been nice to see a little longer battery life considering their physical size.

Xperia Ear Duo will be available later in Spring 2018 in black and gold variants.