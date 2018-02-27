We're on the ground in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2018, and couldn't resist getting hands on with a number of the top products unveiled at the show. In this video we'll be going through our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S9, the Huawei Matebook X Pro, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the LG V30S ThinkQ, plus a few other goodies.

Stay tuned for part two later in the week.