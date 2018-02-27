Live from MWC 2018: Hands-on with the Galaxy S9, Matebook X Pro, Xperia XZ2 & more
Just some of the cool things we saw in BarcelonaBy Tim Schiesser
We're on the ground in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2018, and couldn't resist getting hands on with a number of the top products unveiled at the show. In this video we'll be going through our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S9, the Huawei Matebook X Pro, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the LG V30S ThinkQ, plus a few other goodies.
Stay tuned for part two later in the week.
