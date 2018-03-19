When the PlayStation 3 was released back in 2006, Sony boasted that it wasn’t just a video games console, but that it was also a “computer.” The Japanese firm backed up these claims by allowing users to install Linux on it via the ‘OtherOS’ feature, which resulted in the US Air Force creating the "Condor Cluster" supercomputer out of 1,760 PS3s.

In 2010, Sony disabled OtherOS with a firmware update, allegedly for security reasons. The move angered some buyers and led to a class action lawsuit being launched against the company. A settlement was reached in 2016, allowing owners of the original PS3 to claim $55 from Sony. They now have less than a month to claim back the money, which was increased to $65.

CNET writes that Sony agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle the suit. Lawyers get a third of that, the five plaintiffs receive up to $3500 each, and the settlement organizers will get an estimated $300,000 to $400,000. Anyone who bought a “Fat” PS3 from a retailer between November 1, 2006, and April 1, 2010, can make a claim for every console they purchased.

Applicants will need to legally swear they knew it was possible to install Linux on the PS3, and that their console lost value when the feature was discontinued. You’ll also need the PS3’s serial number, PlayStation Network username or sign-in ID, and you may need to tell the settlement authorities where you bought the console.

Remember, the claim promises “up to” $65. Sony sold 10 million original PS3s in the US, which would work out at less than $1 per person if everyone submitted a claim. $65 will be the payout if around 30,000 go through the process. Around 11,300 early claims had been submitted as of last September.