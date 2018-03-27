GPU Technology Conference GTC is the largest and most important event of the year for GPU developers. GTC and the global GTC event series offer valuable training and a showcase of the most vital work in the computing industry today - including artificial intelligence and deep learning, virtual reality, and self-driving cars.

Nvidia’s annual Graphics Technology Conference, aka GTC, opened its doors yesterday, but today sees company founder Jensen Huang deliver his opening keynote to start the event officially. You can watch the full thing, which takes place at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific Time / 4pm GMT (embed above).

The big question on everybody’s lips is whether the keynote will reveal anything about the company’s next generation of graphics cards. Rumors originally claimed that it would unveil GPUs including the GTX 2070 and 2080, which could be called the GTX 11 series, at GTC, but later reports said the successor to the Pascal lineup would more likely be shown at a later event, such as E3 in July or Gamescom in August.

Even if we don’t see any new GeForce gaming cards, Nvidia may reveal new GPUs for enterprise, data centers, and possibly even cryptomining, thereby clearing up the confusion over the Ampere/Volta/Turing architecture roadmap.

With GPU prices still obscenely high, expect the issue of cryptocurrency mining to be addressed. It’ll be interesting to find out if Nvidia really is creating a GPU specifically for mining purposes, or whether it has another plan to tackle the problem.

The main focus of the keynote is expected to be artificial intelligence and deep learning. “See the latest breakthroughs in self-driving cars, smart cities, healthcare, big data, high performance computing, virtual reality and more,” writes the firm.