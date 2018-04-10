Vizio on Tuesday announced what is being billed as its brightest television set to date in the 2018 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV.

Offered exclusively with a diagonal screen size of 65 inches, the P-Series Quantum features Dolby Vision HDR that’s enhanced with Active Full Array Max backlighting, boasting 192 zones of local dimming for improved contrast and deep black levels. Vizio’s latest also offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and sports Vizio’s Quantum Color Spectrum technology with more than one billion colors on tap.

Motion blur is also said to be reduced through Vizio’s Clear Action 960 technology and the 240Hz effective refresh rate doesn’t hurt, either.

Vizio Chief Technology Officer Bill Baxter said their SmartCast OS – which features Google Chromecast built-in – invites a wealth of streaming options and allows the set to fit seamlessly into both Amazon and Google smart home ecosystems via voice control support.

With the SmartCast Mobile app, users can transform their smartphone into a touchscreen remote.

The 2018 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (model PQ65-F1) will be available to purchase from today over on Vizio’s website for $2,199.99. We’re told the set will be coming soon to several major retailers including Amazon, Sam’s Club and Costco.