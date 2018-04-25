Many in the video game industry have turned their attention to the annual E3 expo but as Microsoft recently pointed out, there’s still plenty of time between now and mid-June for developments to unfold. Take the May Xbox update, for example.

Building on Microsoft’s April update which added 1440p resolution support, an auto low latency mode and a variable refresh rate, next month’s update will introduce a 120Hz refresh rate for 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

This may seem like a minor feature addition to some but it shouldn’t be overlooked. With the move, Microsoft is further positioning its Xbox console as a viable alternative to desktop gaming by expanding compatibility to higher-end televisions and more importantly, computer monitors. This, of course, is in addition to the obvious benefits that 120Hz delivers such as smoother gameplay and improved input responsiveness.

The May Xbox update will also add a new Groups feature to help with game and app organization, the ability to trim game capture clips directly from the Guide, enhanced parental options and improvements to the Xbox Accessories app. Furthermore, Microsoft is making changes to some of the button commands throughout the dashboard.

Xbox Insider Team Lead Bradley Rossetti notes that some users may also see additional, experimental features that aren’t publicly advertised as part of the update. Such features, we're told, are intended to "gauge interest and collect feedback."

No word yet on an exact release date for the May update.