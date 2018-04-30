Fitbit is joining forces with Google. On Monday, the two companies announced a partnership that’ll “transform the future of digital health and wearables.”

The collaboration will see Fitbit utilize Google’s new Cloud Healthcare API as it aims to integrate further into the healthcare system. The technology, among other things, will combine Fitbit data with electronic medical records (EMRs), granting doctors a more comprehensive view of a patient’s overall profile, thus leading to more personalized care.

The two are also looking to help customers better manage chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes through Twine Health, the health coaching platform Fitbit acquired earlier this year.

James Park, Fitbit’s co-founder and CEO, said that working with Google will give them the opportunity to reach more people around the world faster while also enhancing the experience they offer to users and the healthcare system.

Fitbit said it will also move to the Google Cloud Platform, allowing the company to leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure and advanced security capabilities to accelerate the Fitbit Health Solutions business and further expand into population health analysis. Most of Google’s Cloud-based products including Cloud IoT core are HIPPA compliant.

