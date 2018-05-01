Web developers use a number of different languages when building a website, but when it comes to giving a site responsive, dynamic features, like interactive maps and content updates, JavaScript is king. Supporting object-oriented, imperative, and functional programming styles, JavaScript is a foundational tool for coders looking to bring sites to life, and you can take the first step toward mastering it with the 2018 Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle -- now on sale for $29.

With more than 29 hours of training and over 900 pages of guidance, this collection will walk you through the nuts and bolts of using JavaScript to create websites. You'll work through the essentials of responsive web development with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript, and you'll take your coding knowledge further as you leverage other programming tools, like Angular 2 and React Native.

The 2018 Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle retails for $921.93, but TechSpot readers can get it on sale for $29, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.