Jurors in a federal court in San Jose, California, on Thursday concluded that Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing on patents owned by the Cupertino-based company.

The case dates all the way back to 2011 and is in regard to three of Apple’s design patents and two utility patents. According to reports, Samsung is on the hook for $533,316,606 for the three design patents and $5,325,050 for the two utility patents.

It was previously determined that Samsung did indeed infringe on Apple’s patents; this retrial was simply to determine the amount owed. Apple was originally awarded more than $1 billion in damages in 2012.

Samsung said in a statement following the verdict Thursday that the decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. The South Korean electronics giant said it will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.

Samsung lawyer John Quinn told US District Court Judge Lucy Koh that they don’t think [the verdict] is supported by the evidence.

Apple, meanwhile, said they believe deeply in the value of design, adding that its teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight customers. This case has always been about more than money, Apple said, noting that it ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied their design.

Apple and Samsung in 2014 agreed to drop all litigation outside of the US. It was an agreement that many viewed as a step in the right direction and one that would hopefully set precedent in the overall tech industry.

Tom Engellenner, an intellectual property attorney at law firm Pepper Hamilton, told CNET that this case may stretch on for many more years.