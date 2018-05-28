Most fans of Microsoft’s consoles moved from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One a long time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the company from supporting the last-gen machine, which was released way back in 2005. Now, Microsoft has rolled out the old console’s first software update in two years.

After moving 84 million units during its run, the Xbox 360 is one of the best-selling home consoles of all time. But the 2013 release of the Xbox One and the arrival of the Xbox One X in 2017 means its popularity as a games machine has faded in recent years, especially as the Xbox One has a backward compatibility feature for Xbox 360 games.

So, it comes a bit of a surprise to learn that Microsoft recently released a software update for the Xbox 360. There are no specific detail about what it does, other than bringing “Minor bug fixes and improvements.”

The last time the Xbox 360 received an update before last week was in March 2016. That patch, which also brought bug fixes and improvements, came about a month before Microsoft announced it was ceasing production of new Xbox 360 consoles—though it did say it would continue to support the machine with Xbox Live, Marketplace features, updates, etc.

For those who do still enjoy the occasional bit of retro gaming on the Xbox 360, the update will be a welcome piece of news. While it had been two years since Microsoft pushed out the previous update, Sony and Nintendo rolled out fixes for their previous-gen machines just last year. The PS3 got an update in November 2017, and the Wii U received its most recent patch during July 2017.