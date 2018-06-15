The big picture: Apple has reportedly landed a dozen TV projects since last October but none approach the magnitude of its latest signing.

On Friday, the Cupertino-based company announced it has inked a multi-year content partnership with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Financial terms and other specifics of the deal were not published although according to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes everything from TV and movies to books and apps which could be distributed via Apple’s many platforms.

Together, Apple and Winfrey will create “programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.” The projects will be released as part of a line-up of original content from Apple, we’re told.

The deal no doubt bolsters Apple’s position as it looks to go toe-to-toe with competitors like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in the next era of entertainment.

Just last month, Netflix signed a multi-year production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama. Apple is said to be working on various projects alongside notable names like Stephen Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

THR said Winfrey signed with Apple following a competitive situation with other tech giants that likely included both Amazon and Netflix who were pursing similar deals.

Winfrey, considered by some to be the most influential woman in the world, is perhaps best known for hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show which aired nationally from 1986 through 2011.