Something to look forward to: It’s been more than five years since Microsoft announced plans to further explore the Halo universe through a live action television series. It was originally believed that the show would be hosted on Xbox Live – it was announced during the worldwide reveal of the Xbox One, after all – but we now know that won’t be the case.

Microsoft on Thursday said Showtime has ordered a 10-episode season based on the iconic game franchise. Halo (the working title) will portray the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

The show is scheduled to enter production in early 2019 with Kyle Killen (Awake) serving as executive producer, writer and showrunner. Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce, we’re told. Scott Pennington will also executive produce, along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank for Amblin Television.

Kiki Wolfkill, head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries, said that together with the creative and production partners at Showtime and Amblin Television, the Halo television series will represent a new and exciting way for fans to enter and engage with the Halo universe.

Steven Spielberg was originally announced as an executive producer for the series although his name wasn’t mentioned in today’s press release. It is worth noting, however, that Spielberg is one of the founders of Amblin, the television production division of Amblin Partners.