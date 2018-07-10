Why it matters: Minecraft is one of only two games to have sold more than 100 million units worldwide (the other is Tetris). When a big update like this arrives, people take notice.

Phase one of Minecraft’s watery Update Aquatic dropped anchor in May and now, a whole new wave of features have washed ashore as part of the just-released second chapter.

Phase two introduces a multitude of new in-game features including underwater zombies known as The Drowned, gentle sea turtles, nautilus shells, bubble columns and the ability to construct underwater conduits. A host of other changes are listed below:

Changed the menu background to be themed for Update Aquatic

Undead mobs will now sink in water and can walk on the bottom

Improved the steering of Boats when using keyboard and mouse by pressing W to move forward and S to reverse

Dolphins can now be given Raw Fish or Raw Salmon and will swim towards the nearest Ocean Ruins or Shipwreck

Husks that have sunk in water will now transform into Zombies and Zombies will transform into Drowned

Skeleton Horses can now be ridden underwater

Skeletons and Strays will switch from ranged to melee attacks while underwater and switch back when out of water

Coral blocks will no longer die as long as one side is touching water

Improved player swimming at the surface of water

Tridents can now be enchanted with Mending and Unbreaking

Added an animation when using Riptide in first person perspective

Slightly decreased the friction of Blue Ice

Updated the texture of the top of Kelp

Updated the texture of Cooked Fish

Updated the Riptide spin texture

Default Field of View has been reduced from 70 to 60 and can be adjusted in Video Settings

Tridents will no longer break blocks in Creative mode

The Inventory button has been moved to the top of the Store page

Gamers on Windows 10, VR, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices should see the update rolling out from today. Those using Minecraft: Java Edition can try the latest pre-release as the development team works to put the finishing touches on Update Aquatic.