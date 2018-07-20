Transform your passion in computers into a new lucrative career. The Certified White Hat Hacker Bundle is your one-stop shop to learning all the tools of the trade for ethical hacking. You'll learn firsthand from leading instructors on how to fight back against malicious hackers.

The Certified White Hat Hacker Bundle is an 8-course bundle designed to help you build a strong foundation in network and information systems security. In 55 hours, you'll be well on your way to starting a career that is both stimulating and rewarding. From detecting security breaches in wireless networks to operating the internet's most popular network scanner, Nmap, this course will prepare you to become a successful ethical hacker.

Making this even better, the White Hat Hacker Bundle is being offered as a Pay What You Want deal, which means that you name the price. If your price is greater than the average paid price (currently less than $15), you'll walk away with the entire bundle. If it's less than the average price, you'll still receive a large chunk of the bundle.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.