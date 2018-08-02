In brief: Remember when phone companies strived to make their handsets smaller? As many consumers now use the devices for content consumption, the trend has reversed in recent years, with a larger screen becoming more preferable. Just look at the Honor Note 10, which boasts a massive 7-inch display.

Shrinking bezels have seen most smartphone screens get larger, but even the upcoming Galaxy Note 9's display will measure 'just' 6.3 inches. The Note 10 from Huawei sub-brand Honor has a 6.95-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, which puts it closer to a tablet rather than a phone. Yet its overall footprint is smaller than the Honor Note 8, thanks to its small bezels.

The Honor Note 10 features a resolution of 2220 x 1080 and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, there's the same Kirin 970 SoC that’s found in the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

Honor looks to be pushing the Note 10 as a gaming device. It comes with Huawei’s GPU Turbo feature and CPU Turbo, both of which work together as a “Double Turbo” mode that's activated by a dedicated button on the bottom of the phone. It was these technologies that have helped Huawei overtake Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor.

The phone also features nine layers of cooling technology that includes a liquid-cooled pipe, which improves heat management by 41 percent.

Elsewhere, the Honor 10 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD slot, a 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual-lens rear camera, a 13-megapixel front snapper, a rear fingerprint sensor, and an enormous 5,000 mAh battery that can be juiced with Huawei’s SuperCharge tech. It also ships with Android 8.1 Oreo.

But the best element of this phone could be its price. The cheapest model (6 GB RAM/64GB Storage) costs 2,799 RMB, or around $410, while the top-spec version is roughly $530.