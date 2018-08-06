Bottom line: Reebok's latest features just seven pieces of fabric to create a "barely-there" feel, relying on advanced technology rather than additional material to create support.

Sports bras are designed to provide control through compression, a desirable attribute when active but not so much when you’re not. Perhaps technology can play a role in designing a solution that affords the best of both worlds?

That’s the goal behind Reebok’s new PureMove bra. The activewear features a substance called Shear Thickening Fluid that automatically adjusts to motion. When at rest, it assumes a liquid-like state yet when subjected to motion or high velocity (like during an intense workout), it stiffens into a solid.

The idea is that, while at rest or when doing casual activities, the bra will allow for more movement so you won’t constantly feel as if you are being constricted. Hop into a workout where additional support is desired, however, and the bra’s material will tighten up, providing the support the wearer demands.

Reebok’s development process spanned more than three years and involved extensive testing with help from the University of Delaware. Chemical engineers at the school invented the substance more than a decade ago; it has since been used in everything from Kevlar body armor to NASA spacesuits.

Reebok’s PureMove bra will be offered in 10 different sizes ranging from XS to XXL when it goes on sale August 17 on Reebok’s website. Retail availability begins August 30 with pricing set at $60.