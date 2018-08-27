Something to look forward to: Sega's Streets of Rage was one of the top side-scrolling fighting series of the 16-bit era but after 1994's third installment, the franchise went silent. That changes today.

The first new Street of Rage game in nearly 25 years was announced on Monday courtesy of publisher Dotemu and developers Guard Crush Games and Lizardcube.

The first game in the beat em up franchise launched way back in 1991 for the Sega Genesis with the final (until now) arriving in 1994. It went toe-to-toe with Final Fight in the early 90s as arguably one of the best side-scrolling fighting series around.

Streets of Rage 4 will feature hand-drawn visuals from the team responsible for the artwork in Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. It’ll build on the trilogy’s classic gameplay with fresh mechanics and a new story complete with “a gauntlet of dangerous stages with a serious crime problem” featuring familiar faces Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding.

The game doesn’t yet have a release date, nor do we know which platforms it’ll be available on or how much it’ll cost. We do know, however, that it’ll offer both solo and multi-player action, the latter of which will likely be both online and locally if we had to guess.

