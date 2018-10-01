Game streaming is taking off, as services like PlayStation Now and NVIDIA's GeForce Now attract more mainstream attention. As said services grow in popularity, it's no surprise to see Google enter the market for itself.

Google today unveiled "Project Stream," the company's first crack at a game streaming service.

Not much is known about the tech behind Project Stream as of writing, but starting now, US residents with "reliable internet access," Chrome, and a Google account can sign up to test the service out for free.

Initially, Project Stream will only let users play the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey - interestingly, though, players will do so entirely through the Chrome browser; it sounds like there won't be a need to install any third-party clients.

If you're accepted into the program, you'll have access to the game until "mid-January," giving you around three months to sink your teeth into Ubisoft's upcoming title. Project Stream's test program kicks off on October 5, which is also Odyssey's official launch date.

If you want to try Google's latest experiment for yourself, the odds are against you. The tech giant says spots are limited, and access isn't guaranteed even if you register right now.

As of writing, thousands -- if not tens of thousands -- of would-be testers have probably already thrown their hats into the ring. Still, you can register for access to Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Project Stream today, if you're feeling lucky.