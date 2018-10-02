In context: Writing as a hobby or a career can be quite rewarding although getting actual work accomplished in today's distraction-filled landscape can be a real challenge. Sure, it's possible to exercise some discipline by turning off Wi-Fi and ignoring temptation but that can be easier said than done.

The Internet has afforded millions of people the ability to be able to work from virtually anywhere. That may sound nice (and it certainly is at times) but it’s not always as glamorous as it sounds, especially in the modern era with so many distractions at our disposal.

Staying focused on the task at hand is a major problem for writers and it’s the reason why Astrohaus created the Freewrite Traveler. Billed as a distraction-free writing tool, the Traveler is essentially a connected typewriter with a screen. Everything is backed up locally and when you connect to the Internet, your work automatically syncs to your favorite service such as Dropbox, Google Drive or Evernote.

Charlie Weikert, project manager at Astrohaus, said laptops have a bad reputation due to their lackluster keyboards. The Traveler features a scissor switch keyboard that, if nothing else, looks great. The system also offers around 30 hours of continuous use on a single charge and utilizes an e-ink display for visibility in most any environment.

If you’re interested in giving the Freewrite Traveler a try, you can back the project on Indiegogo for $309. Delivery is expected in June 2019.