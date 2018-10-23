Why it matters: While many enthusiasts only pay attention to high-end devices, an argument can be made that the mid-range market is more intriguing. Samsung recently shifted its focus to this segment and with continued attention from companies like Qualcomm, there's no shortage of compelling options for not a whole lot of money.

Qualcomm has announced a new mobile chipset that’ll deliver high-end features to mid-range devices.

The Snapdragon 675 is designed to cater to three emerging smartphone trends: gaming, photography and artificial intelligence. Built on an 11-nanometer process, it features two performance-minded Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 "efficiency" cores running at 1.8GHz alongside Adreno 612 graphics.

Compared to the Snapdragon 670, the new chipset can launch games 30 percent faster and is 35 percent faster when browsing the web according to Qualcomm.

The Spectra 250 ISP enables the use of a triple camera configuration in the front or back and supports telephoto, wide angle and super-wide angle capture modes. The onboard Snapdragon X12 LTE modem permits downlink speeds of up to 600Mbps and 3x carrier aggregation while Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology grants a 50 percent battery charge in just 15 minutes.

The Snapdragon 675’s multi-core AI Engine is said to deliver up to a 50 percent overall improvement in AI applications. Specifically, the AI smarts will help with capturing images (scene and object detection, portrait relighting, etc.), security (payment security, face unlock) and voice recognition / translation.

Qualcomm’s latest innovation is expected to reach consumer devices by the first quarter of 2019.