ISPs have finally begun to make good on their 5G promises. Earlier this month, Verizon rolled out its 5G Home service in four US cities. The service promises speeds of "up to" 1GB/s, averaging out at 300MB/s.

Now, it seems we won't have to wait long to see AT&T follow suit (in a fashion). According to VentureBeat, AT&T today announced during a conference call that it plans to launch a mobile 5G network in the coming weeks, in "parts" of 12 different cities.

These cities will reportedly include the likes of Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Louisville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Raleigh, and Waco.

Of course, as previously mentioned, 5G will only arrive in specific parts of these cities. As such, even if you're lucky enough to live in one of AT&T's 5G-ready areas, there's still a chance you won't have access to the service for some time. Users who live in more densely-populated areas probably have a better shot of receiving 5G than those who live in more rural locations.

After AT&T finished its initial 5G rollout, 7 additional cities will receive the new wireless technology during "early 2019." VentureBeat says these cities will include Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Orlando.

AT&T has not given us an official launch date for its 5G network, but most outlets seem to agree that it will take place sometime in November - provided there aren't any major last-minute delays, of course.