The big picture: It’s an exciting time to be a gamer. Between Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield V, Just Cause 4, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fallout 76, there’s no shortage of games to tide you over this holiday season.

Bethesda launched a beta for Fallout 76 on October 23 but only Xbox One gamers were invited. PlayStation 4 and PC players will get their chance to recolonize the Wasteland starting on October 30.

Ahead of next week’s expansion, Bethesda has published the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers as part of its overall FAQ. They are as follows:

Fallout 76 (minimum):

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz /AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 (recommended):

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 lands on November 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. For an idea of what you can expect from Bethesda’s new online multiplayer game, be sure to check out our hands-on impression round-up.