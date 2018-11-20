It’s that time of year again when companies slash their prices in the runup to the holidays. Yes, Black Friday and Thanksgiving are almost upon us, and with them comes the usual landslide of deals on tech goods. But with so much on offer, it’s not easy to find the best discounts. That’s where we come in: Below are 10 of the best money-off bargains we could find. We’ll keep updating the list throughout the week, adding better deals and replacing expired ones, so make sure you check back regularly.

LG gram Laptops Thin & light chassis, great battery life, save up to $300 We are spoilt for choice when it comes to laptops these days, but for high-end performance combined with sleek, stylish looks and an incredibly light weight, you’’ll struggle to find better than LG’s gram lineup. Portability and battery life are the standout elements here: the 14-inch model comes in at just 2.2 lbs. – It can be carried with just two fingers. The 72wh battery, meanwhile, keeps it going for up to 21.5 hours. This 14” LG gram still has the 13” sized-body but has bigger screen with very slim bezel. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, multiple ports (including Type-C), Intel 8th-gen processors, and an FHD IPS display. All LG grams (available in 13, 14, and 15 inch models) are currently on sale, meaning you can save up to $300 on what is one of the best laptops for working on the move. From $900 at LG.com

$199 PlayStation 4 1TB console + Spider-Man game bundle Enjoy Sony’s platform exclusives, now $100 off Want to play Red Dead Redemption 2? Until it comes out on the PC, you’ll need a console. Thankfully, Target has a PlayStation 4 on sale for $199, which means you’ll save $100. Buying Sony’s console gives you access to some of the platform’s exclusive titles, including the amazing God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, the latter of which is included in this pack along with a PS4 controller. This 1TB version is normally $299, but it’s currently available for $199. Also: Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle For those who prefer Microsoft’s console to Sony’s, Kohl’s is offering the Xbox One S for $199, a $100 saving compared to the usual price (starts 11/22). You even get a $60 gift card to sweeten the deal. It comes with 1TB of storage for all your games, along with a full download of Minecraft, which remains one of the world’s most popular titles. For those who want to take full advantage of their new 4K television, Kohl’s will also offer the Xbox One X (1TB) with both PUBG and $120 of Kohl’s Cash for $399, saving you $130. Playstation 4 bundle - $199 Xbox One S bundle - $199

Jabra Elite 65t Save $50 on these excellent, truly wireless buds There’s a reason why the Jabra Elite 65t won the Best Sports category in our Best Headphones 2018 feature: solid connectivity and some of the best-in-class audio make them an excellent option for your workouts. The Jabra’s are particularly good for taking calls outdoors, too, thanks to the four microphones for wind and ambient noise reduction. You also get 5 hours battery life from a single charge. Normally around $170, Best Buy Black Friday deals sees the price fall to $119. Apple Fans will be disappointed to learn that there aren’t a lot of heavily discounted AirPods deals, even on Black Friday. But one of the best appears to be these on Newegg, where they’re $139.99 From $119 at Best Buy

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Smart Home Cinema Projector Up to 150" screen size, save $500 on this unique projector 4K projectors are fantastic, but they tend to be oversized and difficult to set up. That’s not the case with LG’s HU80KA, which has won numerous awards for its unique, box-style design. The projector can be set up in four different positions—no table of stand required—throwing a 150-inch picture onto a wall or even a ceiling. Not only does the HU80KA support the HDR10 format, but it’s also able to reach 2500 lumens, has Bluetooth compatibility, features two 7-watt speakers, and lets you access LG’s Smart TV platform. Best of all, it’s rated for 20,000 hours of use—that’s 28 years(!) if used two hours every day. The projector is on sale now for $2499.99, saving you a massive $500. From $2499 at LG.com

Canon Rebel T6 DSLR bundle Photography fans can save a massive $350 on this deal DSLR cameras aren’t known for being inexpensive, especially when they come bundled with zoom lenses, but photography fans can pick up the the Canon EOS Rebel T6 Kit for a bargain price. The 18.7 MP camera comes with the usual slew of features you’d expect to find in a DSLR. In addition to its 15-55mm IS lens, there’s a 75-300mm zoom lens included in the pack, letting you capture images from far away. There’s even a nice Canon bag to keep your shiny new camera safe. Normally $749.99, this Doorbuster item is on sales for $399. From $399 at Target

Google Home Mini Join the smart speaker revolution for half price ($25) It seems everyone has a smart speakers these days. If you’re thinking about joining the party but don’t want to spend a lot of money, here’s the perfect deal. Ask the Google Assistant a question, control your smart devices, manage your day, and more. Instead of the usual $49, it’s on offer for just $25 from Walmart, which also carries the exclusive Aqua color. For those who prefer Alexa, Amazon has a slew of deals on its line of Echo devices, including $24 off the new Echo Dot, $40 off the latest Echo Plus, and $50 off the 2nd-gen Echo Show. The Echo Spot is also reduced by $40 to $89.99. From $25 at Walmart

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor 38WK95C Go UltraWide, $200 off for a limited time For those who are all about productivity, nothing beats a 21:9 UltraWide monitor. LG’s 38WK95C offers a massive 38 inches of WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) real estate on its curved ISP display, making it perfect for streamers, prosumers, and developers. Creators will doubtlessly appreciate this monitor’s HDR10 support, as well as its 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. The ultra-thin bezels add to the immersion, and it comes with a slew of connectivity options, including USB Type-C for transmitting data, a display connection, and laptop/mobile charging all at the same time over a single cable. Normally $1499.99, you can grab the 38WK95C for $1299 in the sales, saving yourself $200. From $1299 at LG.com

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 Upgrade your memory with this snazzy, speedy kit, saving up to $55 The Black Friday sales aren’t just about saving on electronic goods; PC builders can find some bargains, too. If you’re looking to upgrade your RAM, then Newegg has a good deal. Not only has this 16GB DDR4 won numerous awards, but it also features RGB lighting that can be sync with several different board manufacturers’ software. It’s normally $189 on Newegg and $165 on Amazon, but you can grab it for $134.99. From $135 at Newegg

2018 iPad One of the best tablets around for just $249 If you want a tablet, you just can’t beat an iPad. While the recent Pro versions are great, not everyone needs all those features, especially when they cost a premium. With the 2018 iPad, Apple combines the power of its A10 Fusion chip with a 9.7-inch Retina display and an affordable price tag, making it the ideal slate for content consumption and light work. This 32GB WiFi model, normally $329, is down to $249 from Walmart. From $249 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S9 Save $400 by going with Verizon, $200 for unlocked Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ only arrived earlier this year, but there are already massive savings to be had on these excellent handsets. With the S9 ($319), you can get 55% off by going with Verizon. If you must have an unlocked device, check out this offer, which sees $200 taken off the cost. There’s also $400 off this Verizon Note 9. If you prefer Google’s handsets, the Google Store is knocking $150 off the price of the Pixel 3 and $200 off the Pixel 3 XL. From $319 at Samsung

