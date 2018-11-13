In brief: The fifth annual Game Awards Show is right around the corner. There were so many great games in 2018 that it’s tough to narrow them down to just a few. Fortunately, Game Awards Show creator Geoff Keighley announced this year’s nominees to make things a bit easier.

Not surprisingly God of War, Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are all up for Game of the Year. In fact, RDR2 and GoW are both tied for the most nominations in 2018. In addition to GOTY, both titles are looking at possible awards in Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Audio Design.

Christopher Judge, who was the voice of Kratos and Roger Clark, the actor behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead are both up for an award for Best Performance as well.

While those two games appear to be poised to steal the show, their competition is nothing to scoff at. Here are a few categories and some of the other titles these two powerhouses will be facing.

Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption

Best Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

As you can see, it’s not going to be a walk-away for Rockstar or Sony Interactive Entertainment. They face top contenders in every division.

If you’re curious which games have been nominated for Best Role Playing Game or any other category, you can watch Keighley's announcement above. Better yet, go to The Game Awards website where you can cast your vote for your pick.

While I really want to vote for Red Dead as the game of the year because I enjoyed it more than any other nominee, I'm voting for Spider-Man in honor of Stan Lee — a real-life superhero who passed away this week.

Winners will be announced when The Game Awards Show streams live on December 6 at 8:30 pm EST.